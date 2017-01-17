Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Robert Morris president Chris Howard and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith have been appointed to the College Football Playoff selection committee, the CFP announced on Tuesday.

The new members will each begin a three-year term this spring.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt will chair the committee for a second straight season, CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN.com on Tuesday. Hocutt's term has been extended through February 2018, and the term for Bobby Johnson has been extended through February 2019. Both Hocutt and Johnson's terms were originally set to expire next month. They had served incomplete two-year terms, having replaced Oliver Luck and Archie Manning respectively.

With the additions of Beamer, Howard and Smith, the selection committee will have 13 members heading into the 2017 season after having 12 in each of the first three years.

"Frank, Chris and Gene will each bring a wealth of knowledge to the selection committee," Hancock said in a prepared statement. "All three played college football. And they will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and a passion for college football.

"We are also delighted that Kirby will return as chair," Hancock said. "He did a tremendous job of leading and facilitating the committee's deliberations, and he was also an excellent representative with the media and public. Likewise, we are pleased that Bobby accepted our invitation to return. He is an excellent evaluator of teams and brings a valuable coach's perspective."

The new members will replace Barry Alvarez and Condoleezza Rice, whose three-year terms expired, and Lloyd Carr, who stepped down from the committee for health reasons. Without Rice on the committee, there is no longer a female in the group.

Beamer was head coach at Virginia Tech for 29 season and finished his career there as the winningest active coach in FBS history at the time of his retirement in 2015 (238-121-2). Beamer lead the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl appearances, four ACC championships, five ACC Coastal Division crowns, three Big East Conference titles, six BCS appearances, two "major" bowl victories and a trip to the national championship game in 2000.

Since 2015, Beamer has served as special assistant to Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock, where he focuses on athletic development and advancement.

Howard graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 1991. A Rhodes scholar, he earned his doctorate in politics at the University of Oxford and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.

Howard was a starting running back at Air Force, where he was named a First Team All-American and winner of the inaugural Campbell Trophy as the nation's top senior football scholar-athlete. His football career ended with an upset victory over Ohio State in the Liberty Bowl.

Smith is currently in his 12th year at Ohio State, and he was promoted to senior vice president and Wolfe Foundation endowed athletics director in May of 2016. Before his tenure at Ohio State, Smith was athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State.

Smith is a past president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), and has also served on the NCAA Management Council, NCAA Committee on Infractions, NCAA Executive Committee, NCAA Football Rules Committee, and the NCAA Men's Basketball Selection Committee. He currently serves on the NCAA Men's Basketball Oversight Committee.