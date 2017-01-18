How will Clemson fill the void left by Deshaun Watson?

In the spring of 2011, Barrett Trotter took over for a quarterback who'd won the Heisman Trophy and led Auburn to its first national title in 53 years. So, naturally, everyone wanted to know what it felt like to replace Cam Newton.

"I made the joke several times: He didn't leave me shoes to follow, he left me skis to follow," Trotter joked with reporters before spring practices.

When John Brantley replaced Tim Tebow as Florida's quarterback in 2010, it seemed like a feel-good story because Brantley, a highly touted recruit, was the son of a former Gators quarterback of the same name.

"He knows he's going to be compared to Timmy and that's OK, that's part of the deal," his father, John, told USA Today. "But I keep telling him, 'Be yourself. Don't be Tim Tebow. Don't be someone you're not. You've been successful at every level. Don't change.'"

Yet there was no happy ending for either player or program. Both quarterbacks produced 8-5 records and lackluster careers.

This is the cautionary tale Clemson fans probably don't want to read concerning the departure of Deshaun Watson, even if the following assertion owns an undeniable "Gee whiz!" quality to it: When a program replaces the best quarterback in its history, it tends to take a step back.

If you consider the teams led by eight of the past nine QBs who won the Heisman Trophy, none exceeded or equaled its success the season after said QB departed. (Oklahoma mostly fits this trend but is a special case, as 2008 Heisman winner Sam Bradford returned in 2009, but was hurt most of the season as the Sooners went 8-5, and his replacement, Landry Jones, parlayed that experience into a 12-2 season in 2010.)

Two teams -- USC in 2006 and Ohio State in 2007 -- experienced at least comparable success, but six others lost more games than in the preceding season. Four finished unranked with five losses.

Life after a star QB Player/Season Record Replacement (w/Record) Marcus Mariota, Oregon 13-2 in 2014 Vernon Adams (9-4) Jameis Winston, Florida State 13-1 in 2014 Everett Golson, Sean Maguire (10-3) Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M 9-4 in 2013 Kenny Hill, Kyle Allen (8-5) Robert Griffin III, Baylor 10-3 in 2011 Nick Florence (8-5) Cam Newton, Auburn 14-0 in 2010 Barrett Trotter, Clint Moseley (8-5) Tim Tebow, Florida 13-1 in 2009 John Brantley (8-5) Troy Smith, Ohio State 12-1 in 2006 Todd Boeckman (11-2)* Matt Leinart, USC 12-1 in 2005 John David Booty (11-2) *Buckeyes lost in BCS title game in both seasons

Of course, there are notable exceptions if you enlarge the time frame (and include a non-Heisman winning, but highly decorated, QB). Tennessee won the 1998 national title with Tee Martin behind center the season after Peyton Manning left for the NFL. USC did the same in 2003 after Matt Leinart replaced 2002 Heisman winner Carson Palmer.

Meanwhile, Alabama hasn't seemed to need exceptional play at quarterback to win or play for national titles seemingly every year under Nick Saban.

Still, Watson was such a dynamic figure, particularly with how he elevated his game in the postseason against dominant Crimson Tide defenses, that his cleats surely rival the, er, "skis" that Newton left behind for Trotter at Auburn.

"[Watson] was the best player that's ever come through [Clemson]," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "His final record was 32-3. He set the standard. A high standard -- graduated in three years, honor roll student, represented the program in an incredible way, unbelievable leadership, so easy to coach."

Although Clemson welcomes back a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball (five starters on offense and seven on defense), there's no way to overstate the question mark behind center. While Watson didn't win the Heisman Trophy, he accounted for 97 touchdowns the past two seasons, was twice a Heisman finalist, played in two national title games and led the Tigers to their first national title in 35 years.

Suffice it to say, Clemson's spring practices and fall camp will be of keen national interest, as there are no bigger shoes to fill in advance of the 2017 season. Rising junior Kelly Bryant, No. 3 on the 2016 depth chart behind Watson and graduate Nick Schuessler, figures to take the first snaps with the No. 1 offense, but redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper won't be far behind. Touted incoming freshman Hunter Johnson has already enrolled and will participate in spring practices.

And, if those guys don't come through this fall? There's Trevor Lawrence, a committed QB who many believe will become the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

"Everything counts. Everything," Swinney said of the competition. "Off the field, academics, how they handle themselves, weight room. Truly everything matters, everything counts. Eventually we'll get back out on the field in early March -- March 2 or 3 we start spring ball -- we'll film everything, go to work and let them battle it out. It's going to be awesome. The good news is we've got some really good players that'll be competing."

That is good news for Clemson, as outstanding recruiting is why it has risen into the nation's super-elite. That's why Watson, when asked during the College Football Playoff what he thought might happen behind center when he departs -- the junior had yet to announce he would enter the 2017 NFL draft -- said that it's simply a case of competition and the "next man up."

"Like Coach Dabo and all the players before, they passed the torch to us," Watson said. "Tajh [Boyd] passed it down to me and I'm going to pass it down to whoever is next, whoever earns that job. We all know that Clemson is only going to get better, and it's just going to keep growing and keep growing."

In the big picture, most signs point to Clemson continuing to be an ACC and national contender post-Watson, but recent historical trends suggest that 2017 might introduce some unavoidable "rebuild" into the purely "reload" thinking.