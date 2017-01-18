Northern Michigan says sophomore offensive lineman Anthony Herbert died Tuesday after a morning workout with teammates. He was 20.

Officials said Herbert, a redshirt freshman, participated in the workout, went to breakfast and then returned to his dorm room. While there, EMTs were called to tend to a medical emergency he suffered.

Attempts to resuscitate Herbert were unsuccessful, a university spokesperson said.

"What caused his passing is unknown at this time, and right now our concern is for Anthony's family, friends, teammates, coaches and team staff, teachers and fellow students," Northern Michigan president Fritz Erickson said in a statement.

Herbert, who was 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, started all 11 games at left guard for Division II Northern Michigan (3-8) this past season.