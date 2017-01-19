Washington quarterback Jake Browning had surgery on his right shoulder, according to The Seattle Times.

The exact nature of the injury is unclear, but Browning's recovery time is expected to be six weeks, the newspaper reported.

Browning injured his right arm in a Nov. 19 game against Arizona State, which the Huskies won 44-18.

According to the report, the team wanted to keep the injury under wraps to not expose the star quarterback to more potential risk from opposing defenses.

"I do think he was fighting through some things as the season went on because he's a tough guy," Petersen said during an interview earlier this month with the Brock and Salk show on 710 ESPN Seattle. "We had to do some things. Let me say this: We've got some tough kids on our team.

"Those kids, they fight through some things, and we don't talk about who's hurt and all this stuff, but Jake's a tough kid, and I'll just say that. He fought through some stuff."

The sophomore guided the Huskies to the Pac-12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Browning finished with 3,430 passing yards, the second-most in program history.

The Huskies finished fourth in the CFP rankings after losing to then-top-ranked Alabama 24-7 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Against the Crimson Tide, Browning was 20-for-38 for 150 yards with one TD and two interceptions.