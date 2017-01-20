The two remaining Oregon football players who were admitted to the hospital last weekend after an offseason workout -- tight end Cam McCormick and offensive lineman Sam Poutasi -- were released Friday.

Offensive lineman Doug Brenner had previously been released from PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Oregon.

The university suspended new strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde for a month without pay after the players were admitted following workouts that he led. A source told ESPN that the workouts consisted of circuits including 10 pushups, 10 situps, 10 body weight squats and two planks (30 seconds each) on a timed count by Oderinde. The source said the team had been split up into three groups -- based on class schedules -- and if one player in the group failed to make the time, the unit started over from the beginning of that rep.

"As the head football coach, I hold myself responsible for all of our football-related activities, and the safety of our students must come first," coach Willie Taggart said in a statement after Oderinde's suspension. "I have addressed the issue with our strength and conditioning staff, and I fully support the actions taken today by the university."

Taggart and Oderinde had worked together at South Florida before joining the Ducks. On Wednesday, a former USF player confirmed those same warm-ups were the ones that were used at USF during the offseason.