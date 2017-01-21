AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn Tigers have hired Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Gus Malzahn said Saturday.

Lindsey, who spent last season in the same job at Arizona State, replaces Rhett Lashlee, who left to become UConn's offensive coordinator.

"I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit," Malzahn said in a statement. "Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession."

Lindsey worked on Auburn's staff during the 2013 national championship season as an offensive analyst, then spent two years as the offensive coordinator at Southern Miss.

"I looking forward to reuniting with Coach Malzahn and his staff," Lindsey said. "They are great coaches and great people. I look forward to being part of something special and helping Auburn win championships."

Lindsey coached Conference USA's 2015 Offensive Player of the Year Nick Mullens at Southern Miss.

Arizona State averaged 33.3 points and 390.8 yards per game last season.

At Southern Miss, Lindsey's offense broke five single-season school records in 2015, including passing yards, total yards, touchdowns, points and completions. The Golden Eagles ranked 12th in points and passing yards per game.

