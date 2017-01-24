Cal is hiring former Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter as defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN. An official announcement is expected soon.

Fox Sports first reported DeRuyter's expected hiring at Cal.

Tim DeRuyter's coaching record in five seasons at Fresno State was 30-30 after starting 20-6. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

DeRuyter, 54, was fired in October after Fresno State started his fifth season at 1-7. He went 30-30 at the school. He previously served as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, where he coached standout Von Miller. He has also been defensive coordinator at Air Force, Nevada and Ohio. The Long Beach, California, native, played linebacker at Air Force and began his career at his alma mater in 1989.

New Bears coach Justin Wilcox on Monday announced the hiring of two assistants: Marques Tuiasasopo as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator and Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach.