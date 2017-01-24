TCU running back Kyle Hicks, the team's leading rusher, and two former Horned Frogs football players were arrested in Fort Worth and charged with public intoxication over the weekend.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, police officers responding to a complaint about a fight at a burger restaurant near the TCU campus took Hicks, Bryson Henderson, and George Baltimore into custody on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication early Saturday morning.

TCU officials did not immediately respond to the Star-Telegram for comment.

Two other people were also arrested and charged with public intoxication in the incident, the newspaper said.

Hicks, a Texas native and an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a junior this past season, rushed for 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 417 yards. Hicks rushed for a career-high 192 yards and five touchdowns, one short of tying TCU's single-game TD record set by LaDainian Tomlinson in 1999, in TCU's 62-22 win against Baylor in November.