Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson lashed out at the ACC soon after the 2017 schedule was released because three teams have a bye before facing the unorthodox Jackets triple-option offense, more than any other team in the league.

This is a familiar complaint from a coach who has called the ACC's scheduling intentions into question several times over the last five years. He believes the extra time his opponents get to prepare serves to benefit them and hurt Georgia Tech.

"The conference tries to screw us every way they can," Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

"It happens every year. It has to be intentional. There's no other explanation for it," Paul Johnson says of ACC scheduling. Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

It also happened last season. Three teams had a bye before playing Georgia Tech, once again more than any other ACC team. In 2017, Clemson and Wake Forest have open dates before playing Georgia Tech. Miami is the third team, but Georgia Tech also gets a bye before playing the Hurricanes.

ACC teams are not allowed to request bye weeks before playing specific teams, though Johnson is convinced otherwise.

"It has to be it," Johnson said. "It happens every year. It has to be intentional. There's no other explanation for it."

The ACC referred to a statement made last year from senior associate commissioner for football Michael Strickland, who oversees league scheduling.

"When building our conference schedule, the charge from our schools is to create a schedule that complies with our parameters to ensure competitive equity, fulfills our television obligations and maximizes exposure for ACC Football," the statement read. "Within the logistics of this process, it must also take into account all of the institutionally scheduled non-conference games."

For perspective, the ACC must work up 14 different schedules and that requires fitting in eight conference games in between nonconference games that are already set by individual schools. In the past, other ACC teams have faced an inordinate number of teams off bye weeks. In 2014, Florida State played four teams coming off open dates and still made the College Football Playoff. Florida State also played three teams off byes in 2013, the year it won the national championship. That same year, Clemson and Duke also played three teams off an open date.