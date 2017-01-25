In recent years, football teams have built and sold on-field suites behind the teams on the sidelines, but never have suites been sold behind the end zones.

Enter UCF, which is selling suites filled with furniture and inclusive of food, for $22,000 each for the 2017 season. The school began marketing the suites this past season and has already sold out half the suites, which include tickets and parking passes for 12 people per game. The suites also come with inside access to a high-end area where bathrooms are located and additional food and drink will be sold.

Rendering provided by UCF

"We had a waiting list for suites and we sold out of club seats and that led us to do a new club area last year," said Andy Seeley, an associate athletics director at the school. "But there was future interest from our market in more premium space, so we created more."

Seeley said all nine suites sold out in the south end zone, so the school decided to build nine suites in the north end zone.

While the mockup designs look like the cabanas are right on top of the end line of the end zone, Seeley said they are well behind where the photographers stand, they are padded and have passed all safety requirements.

UCF comes off a 6-7 season under new coach Scott Frost after a 0-12 season in 2015.