SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Bowl Game Association says it is dropping the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl and opening discussions with the Padres about playing the National Funding Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in case the city closes Qualcomm Stadium after 2018.

The announcement Wednesday is a result of the Chargers moving to Los Angeles. That prompted San Diego to begin considering closing aging Qualcomm Stadium rather than continue with costly maintenance.

San Diego State's football program could be in peril if Qualcomm closes after 2018. However, a private group on Monday announced plans for a smaller stadium that could host an MLS team and the Aztecs. If necessary, SDSU might be able to play a few seasons at Petco Park.

The Poinsettia Bowl lasted 12 years. It was started to help fill hotel rooms before Christmas.