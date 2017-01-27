Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned in the wake of allegations of domestic violence, the school announced Friday.

"Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits."

Tumpkin has been suspended and on administrative leave from the team since Jan. 6, when the school said coach Mike MacIntyre and George learned a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend. He has not been arrested.

In a complaint filed in Boulder County court on Dec. 20, the woman alleged Tumpkin physically assaulted her multiple times during a three-year relationship, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. The complaint said Tumpkin would choke her, bite her and threaten to kill men "she expressed interest in," the Daily Camera reported.

The complaint also alleges that the night before Colorado's game against Washington State on Nov. 19, Tumpkin pinned the woman against a wall and choked her. Then, again the following night, he choked her and dragged her by her hair to a door before telling her to "get the (expletive) out," the newspaper reported.

Tumpkin has spent the past two seasons as Colorado's safeties coach. After defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left to become the defensive coordinator at Oregon following the regular season, Tumpkin assumed the defensive coordinator role in the Buffaloes' 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in the Valero Alamo Bowl.