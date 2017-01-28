Washington State linebacker Logan Tago has accepted a plea bargain related to a June incident in which he allegedly hit a man and stole beer from him, according to his attorney.

According to The Seattle Times, Tago's attorney Steve Martonick said that a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge had been dismissed and a second-degree felony robbery charge had been reduced to third-degree assault.

Tago is set to serve 30 days in jail and must perform community service and pay a fine.

According to a Washington State spokesman, athletic director Bill Moos has suspended Tago indefinitely.

The sophomore was initially suspended after the charges were announced in October, and he missed six games before being reinstated for the final two games of the 2016 season.

According to multiple reports, a 23-year-old Pullman, Washington, man was mugged June 4 by a group of men who demanded the case of beer he was carrying. When the man refused, he allegedly was assaulted and suffered a concussion. The man identified Tago as one of the assailants.

Tago was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a freshman in 2015.

ESPN's Kevin Gemmell contributed to this report.