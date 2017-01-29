Alabama receivers coach Billy Napier is headed to Arizona State to be the Sun Devils' offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

The news was first reported by Fox Sports and USA Today Sports.

Napier, 37, becomes the third assistant coach to leave Alabama's staff since the end of the 2016 season. Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic, and Mario Cristobal left to become the co-offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator at Oregon.

Billy Napier becomes the third assistant coach to leave Alabama since the end of the 2016 season. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Napier's move effectively constitutes a Pac-12/SEC swap. He replaces Chip Lindsey at Arizona State after Lindsey left last week to be the Auburn offensive coordinator.

This will be Napier's second stint as an offensive coordinator. He was Clemson's offensive coordinator -- the youngest in school history -- and quarterbacks coach from 2009-10, but was fired by Dabo Swinney following the 2010 season.

Napier, a former Furman quarterback, served two stints at Alabama. He was an offensive analyst for the Tide in 2011, and after spending a year at Colorado State as quarterbacks coach in 2012, returned to Alabama to coach the receivers the last four years.