HOUSTON -- It's a week before signing day, and the most sought after uncommitted prospect in the country is busy.

While ESPN 300 defensive tackle Marvin Wilson sits in his final class of the day, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and defensive line coach Larry Johnson stalk the campus of Episcopal High School, waiting for their chance to sit face-to-face with the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation. When Wilson emerges from class to meet the pair, Meyer playfully shadowboxes with Wilson and daps him up. Then the trio, plus Episcopal head coach Steve Leisz, disappear into a nearby office for an hour.

It's a common scene around this time of year. Coaches canvas the country, making last-ditch efforts to secure recruits. High schools become a who's who of college football coaches. Wilson met with Meyer and Johnson on Wednesday, Bob Stoops and a host of Oklahoma coaches two days prior and coaches from Florida State and LSU were still due to stop by before week's end.

This is the life of a five-star recruit.

Oklahoma was one of several big-time programs, along with Ohio State, LSU and Florida State, to make a late push for Wilson's services. Gerry Hamilton

Wilson, the No. 4 player in the ESPN 300, takes it all in stride. A 6-foot-4, 329-pound behemoth on the field, Wilson is one of the most affable, thoughtful young men you'll find off of it. The 18-year-old's mean streak and hypercompetitive nature between the white lines is contrasted by a loose, approachable demeanor in street clothes. Spend a few minutes with Wilson and his charisma shines through.

What you don't know is the bumpy road he traveled to this point. Wilson's journey was littered with obstacles.

"Certain times the lights got cut off," Wilson said. "But [my mother] always made a way for us to eat. There was never a time I went hungry. Never a time. My mama made sure I always had food on the table. Sometimes we didn't have the best clothes or [live in] the best neighborhood but she always made a way."

Growing up in Acres Homes in northwest Houston, Wilson learned to value what he did have, not focus on what he didn't. His older brother, Jonathan Ned, was born with spina bifida and has no feeling from his ankles through his toes. The financial hardships his mother, Syble Ned, endured to ensure the three of them had a roof over their heads and food to eat shaped Wilson's perspective on life.

"I don't take anything for granted," Wilson said. "Just how I've come up, not having a lot and watching my brother not being able to do a lot of the things that I'm able to do."

Said Jonathan: "It means a lot...since I can't play, he's doing it for me."

As Wilson grew, his bond with his brother, who's 10 years older, grew. He was one of the first people to coach Wilson on the field. When Wilson was a child, he would tag along with Jonathan to the local Boys and Girls Club, where Jonathan coached youth sports.

Wilson's love for athletics blossomed there and the two bonded over sports. They would watch high school All-American games together, watching players commit to colleges and dreaming of the time Wilson's moment would come. Now, Jonathan serves as Wilson's sounding board and vice versa. They've spent countless hours in the living room their two-bedroom apartment deliberating Wilson's hectic recruitment.

"It's been amazing having him by my side," Wilson said. "He's my No. 1 supporter. He sees what I go through on a daily. He sees certain things I have to deal with....He sees all the behind the scenes stuff that happens that a lot of people don't see."

Another thing people don't see: the endless effort Wilson puts into his craft. Gifted with great size, his work ethic vaulted him into the nation's elite. He recalled a time in sixth grade where Syble told him that she couldn't afford to pay for him to go to college, so a scholarship was his best route to that goal.

"She always told me, 'If you want it, you better go get it,'" Wilson said.

So he did.

Ask Wilson about his first offer -- as much a relief as it was excitement -- and he can rattle off the exact date: "January 28, 2015. Texas Tech."

Marvin Wilson, the nation's No. 4 recruit, has proven to be unstoppable, even against elite competition. Phelan M. Ebenhack for ESPN

Several Red Raiders defensive coaches were there and informed him they wanted to offer him a scholarship. Wilson, who also plays basketball, called Doug Smith -- a former Houston Oilers defensive lineman who trains local athletes -- afterward. After Wilson's basketball practice, he went to work out with Smith.

"Once you get that taste of that first one, I wanted another one. Then I wanted another one. Then another one," Wilson said.

And the offers came rolling in. Jonathan said Wilson's drive comes from the hurdles he has faced.

"It drives him real hard," Jonathan said. "You have to have a motivation. That's his motivation."

Eventually, Wilson reached 25 offers by July 2015. In December, he whittled the list to five finalists: Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida, a nod to former Texas coach Charlie Strong with whom Wilson established a strong bond.

Where he's going is anybody's guess. Jonathan would have the most insight, but Wilson admits he still hasn't made a decision. He's dissecting every word and morsel of information coaches have thrown at him from in-home visits.

While he may not let the rest of the world into his thought process, he does find an escape for it.

"He loves to write," Syble said. "That's how he expresses himself, through writing."

A middle school coach alerted Syble to Wilson's talent for writing poetry when he was in seventh grade. As a junior at Episcopal, Wilson took two creative writing classes and is in another writing class this year. He even won a writing contest last year for a poem he wrote -- which centered on the adversity he endured in his upbringing -- that one of his teachers submitted for him.

"The majority of the time, I wrote about all of my troubles," Wilson said. "That's how I wrote poetry. I don't express myself to a lot of people at all, so I just wrote about that."

In the meantime, Wilson is leaning on his faith to help guide him. Syble said she walked in on Wilson recently while he was praying and found him in an emotional state.

"I've been praying my butt off, making sure I make the right decision, let God guide me the right way," Wilson said.

Through it all, Wilson remains pleasant and mellow, waiting for his chance to tell the world where he's going.

"I honestly can't wait," Wilson said. "Every day I just see myself picking up a hat and putting it on my head. It's been a dream ever since I was a little kid."