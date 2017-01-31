Former Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin has been charged with five counts of second-degree assault and three counts of third-degree assault in a domestic violence case, the district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties in Colorado announced Tuesday.

Tumpkin officially resigned from the Colorado staff last week.

The charges allege Tumpkin "used his hands as a deadly weapon, caused bodily injury and strangled" his ex-girlfriend in multiple incidents between February 2015 and November 2016.

Tumpkin was suspended and placed on administrative leave on Jan. 6, when coach Mike MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George learned a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend, the school said.

In a complaint filed in Boulder County court on Dec. 20, the woman alleged Tumpkin physically assaulted her multiple times during a three-year relationship, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. The complaint said Tumpkin would choke her, bite her and threaten to kill men "she expressed interest in," the Daily Camera reported.

"Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values," George said in a statement when the school had announced Tumpkin's resignation. "Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits."

Tumpkin spent the past two seasons as Colorado's safeties coach. After defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left to become the defensive coordinator at Oregon following the regular season, Tumpkin assumed the defensive coordinator role in the Buffaloes' 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in the Valero Alamo Bowl.