Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said on Tuesday he will have no problem recusing himself from discussions about the Buckeyes this fall when he joins the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee for the first time.

Smith, who was chair of the NCAA men's basketball selection committee in 2011 and a member of that group for the five previous seasons, said he had to recuse himself in 2007 when the Buckeyes were a Final Four team. As a member of the CFP selection committee, Smith will be asked to leave the room during any discussions about Ohio State, and he will not be able to eligible to vote for the Buckeyes in his top 25.

As a member of the CFP selection committee, Gene Smith will be asked to leave the room during any discussions about Ohio State. Kevin Jairaj/CFP Images

"We went through an exercise in basketball sometimes when we'd literally take the name of schools off and look at the stats and things of that nature so you don't get biased by a brand, and that's what I want to do -- I want to be fair to these kids," he told ESPN.com. "That's what it's all about."

"The one thing I've always learned is that people are going to have differences of opinion and different views, and that's OK," he said. "That's the great thing about our society. All I know is I'm going to do what's right based upon the guidelines that are put in place and based upon what I see and learn about individual teams. That's what I've always done and that's what I'll do in this situation, is just use my experience and my level of expertise to bring that to my teammates in the room and do what's right. Whatever people say about that, that's ok, that's their opinion."

Smith, who is one of three new members on the committee along with former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris University president Chris Howard, said he is looking forward to giving back to the sport that gave him so much.

"My service is to all of those student-athletes who compete at whatever school they're at," he said. "I'm blessed to have benefited from the sport personally and professionally. It gave me my career path. I never would have gotten out of Cleveland had it not been for football. That personal connection to it makes me want to do my best for the kids."

No. 3 Ohio State was arguably the most controversial semifinal selection in the fledgling system because it was the first team to make the playoff without winning its conference title game or even its own division. Ohio State lost the head-to-head game to eventual Big Ten champion Penn State.