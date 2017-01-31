Michigan State's first unanimous All-American football player died Monday, the school announced. Don Coleman, an offensive lineman for the Spartans' 1951 national championship team, was 88 years old.

Coleman earned three varsity letters at Michigan State after graduating from Flint Central High School in Michigan. His jersey was the first number retired by the Spartans program and he was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1975. Michigan State coach "Biggie" Munn called Coleman the "finest lineman ever to play for Michigan State."

He ended his professional football career early to serve in the Korean War. While in Korea, he opened an orphanage. Coleman returned to Michigan State where he worked as an assistant coach for one year while continuing a career in academia. He went on to become assistant dean of the university's graduate school in 1978 and served as a board member and trustee for a variety of local institutions in the Lansing area.

The school said funeral arrangements have not yet been made.