Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, a transfer from Alabama, will be immediately eligible for the Sun Devils, per an appeal ruling from the NCAA on Tuesday.

Barnett, a redshirt sophomore, left Alabama on Sept. 28, four games into the 2016 season, after freshman Jalen Hurts became established as the Crimson Tide's starter. As a transfer, he'd typically be required to sit out a calendar year if not for the ruling, which was first reported by The Arizona Republic.

Instead, he will compete with returning starter Manny Wilkins, a junior, to run the Sun Devils offense in the season opener on Aug. 31 against New Mexico State.

Arizona State also this week announced the hiring of Billy Napier as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Napier was Alabama's receivers coach, so he is familiar with Barnett.

Barnett, who played at Santiago High School in Corona, California, was rated the No. 1 pocket passer in the 2015 recruiting class. He started Alabama's 2016 season opener against Southern California but lost his job to Hurts. He played in three of the first four games, completing 11 of 19 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.