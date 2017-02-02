SEATTLE -- Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning is expected to be ready for the start of spring practices after undergoing minor surgery on his right shoulder last month.

Washington coach Chris Petersen said Wednesday that Browning is doing fine in his recovery from a "minor procedure" and that he should be fully recovered by the time spring ball starts for the Huskies in late March.

"It wasn't like we were in the season and said this guy is going to have to have something done after the season," Petersen said. "It was after the season -- kept looking at it, kept looking at it, the doctors decided if we do this one little thing that might help him down the road."

For most of the season, Browning appeared perfectly fine. He threw for 3,430 yards and a school-record 43 touchdown passes, leading the Huskies to their first Pac-12 title since 2000 and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Browning finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting, just missing out on a trip to New York for the ceremony.

While it was one of the finest seasons ever by a Pac-12 quarterback, Browning's throwing appeared to change slightly late in the season, leading to speculation the sophomore was playing through some type of injury.

Petersen said that while Browning should be fine for the start of spring ball, the Huskies are already planning to limit some of his snaps.

"Jake is one of those guys that loves to throw and throw and throw ... so from, really, when he got here, we've been trying to back him off, these long years, to make sure," Petersen said. "He should be fine for spring ball, but we also really want to get some of these other guys some really good work in spring ball."