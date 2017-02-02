Offensive lineman Poutasi Poutasi realized a lifelong dream by signing with California on Wednesday morning but faced a family tragedy immediately thereafter.

Poutasi announced on Twitter that Vaelua Poutasi, his mother, died in the afternoon after a fight with diabetes.

Earlier in the day, Poutasi tweeted a photo visiting his mother in a hospital room, where he reportedly went immediately after signing and faxing his National Letter of Intent to the Golden Bears.

Poutasi is a 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Las Vegas Desert Pines. Cal coach Justin Wilcox glowed about his road-grading, early-impact potential at a National Signing Day press conference Wednesday before addressing news of Poutasi's mother.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," Wilcox said. "We'll do whatever we can to support him."