HOUSTON -- The man best known for the movie "Rudy" has received quite a price for the helmet and jersey he wore in his one game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Rudy Ruettiger auctioned off his Notre Dame gear Saturday for $241,500.

Ruettiger had teamed up with Hunt Auctions through the NFL Auction at the Super Bowl in Houston, joking that the move also got him a trip to Sunday's championship game.

His father had been storing the helmet and jersey the former walk-on wore Nov. 8, 1975, in a case. Ruettiger took those items when his father died, and he decided it was time to part with them knowing they would mean something to somebody.

Some of the proceeds from the auction held Saturday go to NFL charities.