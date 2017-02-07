Baylor has fired assistant strength coach Brandon Washington after he was arrested in a Waco prostitution sting.

According to details in The Waco Tribune-Herald, Washington 33, was arrested Saturday morning at a local hotel on a solicitation of prostitution charge, a Class B misdemeanor. A Baylor spokesperson said in a statement Washington's employment was immediately terminated that same day.

Washington had been recently hired after previously working for new Baylor football coach Matt Rhule at Temple for the past three years. According to the school, Washington had passed a full criminal background check before his hiring.

"When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program," Rhule said in a statement. "Brandon's actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values."

Rhule was hired in December to help reform Baylor's football program in the midst of the university's ongoing sexual assault scandal that resulted in the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and president Ken Starr.

Washington's firing comes three days after sources told ESPN's Outside the Lines that the NCAA is casting a wide net to determine what if any NCAA rules might have been violated during Baylor's sexual-assault scandal.

The NCAA is also asking whether Baylor players might have been provided improper recruiting inducements and other illegal benefits while playing for the Bears, according to the sources.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, meanwhile, didn't pull punches Friday while speaking to ESPN during an appearance at a regularly scheduled conference board meeting in Dallas.

"I think everybody's pretty much in the barrel, but I don't know if anybody knows where the bottom of the barrel is," Bowlsby said of Baylor.