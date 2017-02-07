Oregon co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach David Reaves has resigned following a January arrest for driving under the influence, a school spokesman told multiple Oregon media outlets on Monday.

After his arrest on Jan. 22, Oregon said it was starting the process to terminate Reaves' employment with cause.

Reaves is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 13. for driving under the influence, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

"Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a statement last month. "The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness."

Oregon coach Willie Taggart, who was hired in early December, brought Reaves along from South Florida, where he had coached four different positions in four seasons.