The 10 teams with the easiest 2017 nonconference slates

Identifying which teams have the cushiest nonconference schedule so far in advance of the season is a tricky task. Some schools are simply more aggressive when it comes to going out and playing a challenging nonconference schedule. And in other cases, it doesn't make a lot of sense for a school trying to tread water in its own conference to go out and load up its nonconference schedule. Also, games are often scheduled several years in advance and fortunes can change quickly for programs.

Our list of the easiest nonconference schedules looks a little bit like it did a year ago, with four repeat selections. And right at the top are two Pac-12 teams. Historically, Pac-12 teams haven't shied away from playing tough nonconference schedules. The only conference not represented is the ACC.

Here's what we came up with. All rankings referenced are from Mark Schlabach's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Sept. 1: at Rutgers

Sept. 9: Montana

Sept. 16: Fresno State

For the second straight year, it looks like Washington won't have to break much of a sweat in the nonconference part of its slate. The Huskies faced Rutgers at home a year ago to open the season (a 48-13 win) and will make a return trip to open the 2017 season. The Scarlet Knights won just two games last season and lost their last nine games.

From there, Washington tackles FCS foe Montana and a Fresno State team that went 1-11 in 2016. Sounds a lot like another cushy 3-0 start for the Huskies, who made the College Football Playoff last season despite playing one of the weakest nonconference schedules in the country.

To be fair, these schedules were finalized before Chris Petersen got the job, and Washington has BYU and Michigan on future schedules.

Sept. 1: vs. Colorado State (in Denver)

Sept. 9: Texas State

Sept. 16: Northern Colorado

The Buffs made the cut this time a year ago as having one of the 10 toughest nonconference schedules. A year later, they check in with the second-easiest nonconference schedule, mostly because they replace a road game against Michigan with a home game against Northern Colorado. That's not a bad swap for the defending Pac-12 South division champs.

Colorado opens the season against in-state rival Colorado State in Denver, which hasn't been an easy game the last couple of years. But it's always nice when you don't have to leave the state to play a nonconference game, and none of the opponents is a Power 5 school.

Sept. 2: Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 9: Central Michigan

Sept. 16: at Ohio

Kansas was an improved football team under David Beaty toward the end of last season and snapped its 19-game Big 12 losing streak with a win over Texas. Beaty is also making inroads on the recruiting trail and was recently given a two-year extension and raise.

It's imperative that the Jayhawks take advantage of a weak nonconference schedule in 2017, although they have to play at Ohio, which came into Lawrence and won a year ago. Even so, it's a nonconference slate tailor-made for Kansas to be 2-1 at worst heading into Big 12 play.

Sept. 2: Liberty

Sept. 9: UTSA

Sept. 16: at Duke

Baylor football has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons over the past couple of years. First-year coach Matt Rhule has his hands full, for sure, but at least the nonconference schedule shouldn't be too difficult for the Bears.

There is a trip to Duke the third week of the season, and David Cutcliffe has done wonders with that program. But there's a reason Baylor hasn't lost a nonconference game since the 2010 season. The Bears have scheduled a lot more surefire wins than they have legitimate nonconference tests.

Sept. 2: Missouri State

Sept. 16: Purdue

Oct. 21: Idaho

Oct. 28: at UConn

Barry Odom was 4-8 in his first season at Missouri, and to say he inherited an unhealthy climate on campus as head coach would be a gross understatement. He's doing his part to help build back some solidarity with an improved football team.

The good news is that the nonconference schedule is easier than a year ago, and the only away game of the four non-league games is at UConn on Oct. 28. The only Power 5 nonconference opponent is Purdue, and the Boilermakers are coming off a three-win season and starting over under first-year coach Jeff Brohm.

Sept. 2: Central Arkansas

Sept. 9: Charlotte

Sept. 16: at Vanderbilt

Watch out for Bill Snyder's club in 2017. The Wildcats have a chance to make some real noise in the Big 12 and potentially get to 10 wins again for the first time since 2012. It doesn't hurt that the nonconference part of their schedule is not all that difficult.

There is a trip to Vanderbilt the third week of the season, but Kansas State traveled to Stanford to open the season a year ago. That's not a bad trade. Plus, the Wildcats will have tune-up games at home against Central Arkansas and Charlotte before hitting the road to Nashville.

Sept. 9: at Virginia

Sept. 16: FIU

Sept. 23: Georgia Southern

The Hoosiers have gone to back-to-back bowl games and should be positioned to go to a third in a row if they can capitalize on what appears to be a very manageable nonconference slate. After opening the season on a Thursday at home against Ohio State in a Big Ten game, Indiana will have a couple of extra days to prepare for its trip to Virginia.

All three of the Hoosiers' nonconference foes struggled through losing seasons a year ago, although Georgia Southern's triple-option offense is never fun to prepare for.

Sept. 2: Nevada

Sept. 9: at Duke

Sept. 16: Bowling Green

The Wildcats lost two of their three nonconference games last season, both at home to Western Michigan and Illinois State. Their three nonconference opponents in 2017 all had losing seasons a year ago, so perhaps that gives Northwestern a better chance to go into the Big Ten part of its schedule with more momentum this season.

The road game at Duke figures to be the toughest of the three. The Wildcats beat the Blue Devils at home last season. Northwestern sure could use a 3-0 start in 2017, because after a bye week, the Wildcats play at Wisconsin and then come home to face Penn State in back-to-back weeks.

Sept. 2: Akron

Sept. 9: Pittsburgh

Sept. 16: Georgia State

There's no place like home, and the Nittany Lions don't have to leave Beaver Stadium during the nonconference portion of their schedule in 2017. In fact, they leave home only once the first five weeks of the season, and that's to face Iowa on Sept. 23.

That's not to say their nonconference schedule is a complete cakewalk. After all, Pitt beat Penn State last season.

Sept. 2: vs. Florida A&M (in Little Rock, Ark.)

Sept. 9: TCU

Sept. 30: New Mexico State

Nov. 4: Coastal Carolina

The Hogs swept all four of their nonconference games a year ago and still just barely finished with a winning record. They were 7-6, but lost three of their last four games. They could use another nonconference sweep in 2017 if they're going to have a big season, and the lineup doesn't look particularly daunting.

The only real challenge figures to come from TCU at home. The Hogs beat the Horned Frogs on the road last season and won't have to leave the state of Arkansas for any of their nonconference games in 2017.