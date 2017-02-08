USC has suspended redshirt junior kicker Matt Boermeester amidst an investigation of a "code of conduct issue."

The University provided a press release that said "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the university as a member of its athletic team."

Boermeester kicked the 46-yard field goal that gave the Trojans the 52-49 win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl last month.

In his first season as the starting kicker, Boermeester made 18-of-25 field goal attempts and 53-of-54 extra points this season.