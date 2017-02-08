LOS ANGELES -- Jimmie Dougherty has been named UCLA's wide receivers coach, seven weeks after he accepted the same job at Oregon.

UCLA announced Dougherty's hiring Wednesday. He also will be the Bruins' passing game coordinator.

Editor's Picks Oregon assistant resigns after Jan. DUI arrest Oregon co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach David Reaves has resigned after an arrest in January.

Dougherty agreed to join new Ducks coach Willie Taggart's staff in late December after spending last season at Michigan. His departure comes less than a week after new co-offensive coordinator David Reaves resigned at Oregon, following a January arrest for driving under the influence.

Dougherty was a passenger in the car but was not charged.

Dougherty was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh and top assistant Jedd Fisch, who left Michigan last month to become UCLA's offensive coordinator.

Dougherty previously worked at San Jose State with Hank Fraley, UCLA's new offensive line coach. Dougherty also was Washington's receivers coach from 2009 to 2012, and he coached under Harbaugh at the University of San Diego before that.

UCLA is rebuilding its coaching staff after going 4-8 last season, the Bruins' worst under coach Jim Mora.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.