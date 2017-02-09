Michigan State has suspended three football players and one member of the football staff while the university investigates an alleged sexual assault and the staff member's response to the allegation.

The school released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that the three players have been barred from team activities and removed from on-campus housing pending the outcome of an investigation by campus police, in conjunction with the Ingham County prosecutor's office.

Charges have not yet been filed. The sexual assault complaint was made in late January.

The school did not release names of the players or the staff member.

The university has hired an outside legal firm to conduct a Title IX inquiry "into football program staff members' compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations," the statement read. Members of the Spartans' coaching staff and "other relevant individuals" are being interviewed as part of that investigation.

"Sexual assault is unacceptable, and members of MSU Athletics who fail to uphold our standards for creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and responsive to those affected by it will be held accountable," Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis said in a statement. "My expectation of all members of the department is full and complete cooperation with all investigations."