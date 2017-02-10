Oklahoma State running back coach Marcus Arroyo will be co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Oregon, a source told ESPN's Brett McMurphy.

Arroyo replaces David Reaves who was initially hired for the position but resigned after he was arrested for DUI.

Reaves was arrested on Jan. 22, and Oregon said it was starting the process to terminate Reaves' employment with cause. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 13 for driving under the influence, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Oregon coach Willie Taggart, who was hired in early December, brought Reaves along from South Florida, where he had coached four different positions in four seasons.