RUSTON, La. -- Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy says he has been informed that cancer treatments he's been receiving since the fall have been successful.
Diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma in October, Dancy says "it felt amazing" to hear on Thursday night that he was cancer-free. He says his biggest goal now is to return to playing for the Bulldogs.
Dancy, a sophomore from Junction City, Arkansas, has been undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He is scheduled for a couple of more rounds of radiation aimed at ensuring no cancer cells are detected.
Dancy played in 13 games as a freshman in 2015, returning 17 kickoffs for 296 yards.
He did not play in 2016, first because of an ankle injury and then because of his cancer diagnosis.