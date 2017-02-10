        <
        >

          La. Tech RB Jaqwis Dancy says he's cancer-free, wants to play again

          5:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RUSTON, La. -- Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy says he has been informed that cancer treatments he's been receiving since the fall have been successful.

          Diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma in October, Dancy says "it felt amazing" to hear on Thursday night that he was cancer-free. He says his biggest goal now is to return to playing for the Bulldogs.

          Dancy, a sophomore from Junction City, Arkansas, has been undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He is scheduled for a couple of more rounds of radiation aimed at ensuring no cancer cells are detected.

          Dancy played in 13 games as a freshman in 2015, returning 17 kickoffs for 296 yards.

          He did not play in 2016, first because of an ankle injury and then because of his cancer diagnosis.