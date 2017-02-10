RUSTON, La. -- Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy says he has been informed that cancer treatments he's been receiving since the fall have been successful.

Diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma in October, Dancy says "it felt amazing" to hear on Thursday night that he was cancer-free. He says his biggest goal now is to return to playing for the Bulldogs.

Dancy, a sophomore from Junction City, Arkansas, has been undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He is scheduled for a couple of more rounds of radiation aimed at ensuring no cancer cells are detected.

Louisiana Tech's Jaqwis Dancy missed all of his sophomore season, first because of an ankle injury and then because of his cancer diagnosis. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire

Dancy played in 13 games as a freshman in 2015, returning 17 kickoffs for 296 yards.

He did not play in 2016, first because of an ankle injury and then because of his cancer diagnosis.