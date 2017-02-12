HOUSTON -- Jonathan Allen compiled postseason trophies the way he tallied sacks in 2016. Now he can add another to his collection.

The former Alabama defensive lineman was named the winner of the Rotary Lombardi Award on Saturday.

The Lombardi Award, which has been awarded to the nation's top collegiate lineman since 1970, expanded in the 2016 season to be eligible for players from all positions. This is the first year of the award's new format, which goes to the college football player "who best demonstrates outstanding performance and skill in their position and best exemplifies the discipline, virtue and wisdom that defined Vincent Lombardi's exceptional brand of leadership."

Allen is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and is ranked No. 2 overall on Mel Kiper's latest 2017 Big Board. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

Allen won among a group of finalists that included Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and former Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers.

"I was just in shock," Allen said of winning the honor. "Whenever you receive an award of this magnitude, it's obviously a blessing."

Following a senior season that included 69 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, Allen cleaned up on the postseason award circuit, winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Ted Hendricks Award. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He said he'll soon return to Orlando, where he's training for the NFL combine.