Former Michigan wide receiver Freddy Canteen is transferring to Notre Dame as a graduate, a source told ESPN.

Canteen, who announced Jan. 3 he would transfer from Michigan, indicated in a tweet earlier Saturday that Notre Dame is his next destination.

Canteen had six catches in two seasons at Michigan but didn't play in 2016, as shoulder problems limited him.

He would have two seasons of eligibility at Notre Dame, because he did not redshirt for the Wolverines and enrolled early in 2014.