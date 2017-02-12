Former Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach, replacing longtime Bill Snyder assistant Del Miller, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Collin Klein, left, will be returning to Kansas State as an assistant coach. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

As a quarterback, Klein finished third in the Heisman voting in 2012 behind Johnny Manziel and Manti Te'o on the way to leading the Wildcats to the Big 12 title. He finished his college career with 57 rushing touchdowns.

Klein, 27, spent last season coaching quarterbacks at Northern Iowa. GoPowercat.com first reported the hire.

Miller arrived at K-State with Snyder in 1989. After a stint as the head coach at Missouri State from 1995 to 2000, Miller rejoined Snyder's staff.

Klein was on the Wildcats' staff in 2014-15 as the assistant director of recruiting, a defensive quality-control coach and graduate assistant.