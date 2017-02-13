Longtime Kansas State coach Bill Snyder has been diagnosed with throat cancer but is expected to be on the field for the start of the Wildcats' spring practice next month.

Snyder announced the diagnosis in a lengthy statement Monday, saying that he has been receiving treatment for three weeks and that doctors have "projected a positive outcome."

"I have been diagnosed with throat cancer and have been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for about three weeks and am getting along very well," Snyder said in his statement. "The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson [in Houston] have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan which is being conducted in Kansas City. Both 'teams' have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March."

Bill Snyder said he has been undergoing treatment for throat cancer for the past three weeks. Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports

Snyder, 77, said his son Sean, the Wildcats' associate head coach/special teams coordinator, and the rest of the coaching staff will continue in "carrying out their responsibilities keeping us on track" when he is away from the team.

Snyder also addressed widespread speculation about his health, apologizing for publicly disclosing his diagnosis before having the opportunity to tell some friends and family members.

"Coach Snyder's health is of the utmost importance, and he has our full support during this time," Kansas State athletic director John Currie said. "We will provide all of the necessary accommodations he and his family need to ensure a smooth treatment process. He will remain our head coach during this treatment period, and we look forward to seeing him on the field this spring and in pursuit of career win No. 203 on Sept. 2."

Snyder, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame two years ago, won his 200th game with the Wildcats in 2016. Kansas State finished 9-4 last season and defeated Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.