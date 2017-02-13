TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton was arrested over the weekend and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.

The report says Cotton was pulled over Friday night at a traffic stop where the officer searched the vehicle after detecting the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.

"We are in the process of determining the facts in the situation with Lester Cotton," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "We will discipline internally like we have done in the past."

Cotton is the first Alabama player arrested this offseason, but the team has had multiple off-field incidents over the past year.

Cam Robinson, Laurence "Hootie" Jones and Alphonse Taylor were all arrested last offseason, while Tim Williams was arrested during the season. The charges were later dropped for Robinson and Jones, but Taylor was suspended for the season opener against USC and Williams sat out the first half against Kentucky.

Cotton, a sophomore and former ESPN 300 recruit, began the 2016 season as the starting left guard. He started the first two games there, then started three other games during the season at right guard. Toward the end of the season, he moved to right tackle where he backed up true freshman Jonah Williams.