Temple has hired the first SWAG coordinator in college football.

Dave Gerson's official title with the Owls will be multimedia coordinator: specialist with advanced graphics (SWAG). He will "develop and showcase an array of graphic designs for social media usage," according to a news release, and help new Temple coach Geoff Collins promote the program to recruits and fans.

Gerson has spent the past six seasons with the Temple program, most recently as a graduate assistant in football operations. He has worked in the recruiting department before.

Positions like Gerson's have become more popular around college football as teams are using social media to creatively connect with recruits. Clemson and Ohio State are among the programs recognized nationally for videos, graphics and other unique content shared through social media channels.

Gerson, a 2015 Temple graduate, is pursuing his master's degree at the school in sports business.