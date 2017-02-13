LSU quarterback Brandon Harris announced on Monday that he will transfer.

Harris tweeted his intentions to transfer Monday afternoon and LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette later confirmed Harris' departure to ESPN.

Statement regarding my future. pic.twitter.com/xNa3MkPXcw — Brandon Harris (@B6Harris) February 13, 2017

Harris was named the Tigers' starter, but was benched in favor of Purdue transfer Danny Etling after the second game of the season. Harris played in just four games during the 2016 season, passing for 139 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Harris received a lot of criticism after throwing for just 131 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Tigers' season-opening 16-14 loss to Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In a message posted on Twitter, Harris said that LSU coach Ed Orgeron has given him a full release and that he plans to graduate from LSU, presumably this spring. If Harris were to graduate, he would be eligible to transfer to another FBS program without having to sit out the 2017 season.

Harris enjoyed a breakout sophomore season at LSU in which he started 12 games -- going 9-3 -- and passed for 2,165 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 67 times for 226 yards and four more scores.

Harris joined LSU as the nation's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback by ESPN's RecruitingNation. He played in nine games as a true freshman, starting one and finishing the year with 452 passing yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 159 yards and three scores.

The loss of Harris leaves Etling, a rising senior, as the only experienced quarterback on LSU's roster. Etling went 7-3 as a starter in 2016, passing for 2,123 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Underclassmen Justin McMillan and Lindsey Scott will look to push Etling this spring, as will Lowell Narcisse, who was ranked as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class and enrolled at LSU early. No. 4 pocket-passer Myles Brennan will arrive at LSU this summer and will have the opportunity to compete for the starting job, as well.