Michigan State's athletic department suspended football staff member Curtis Blackwell from the team, a university spokesman confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesman said school policy prohibits him from confirming any of the circumstances that led to Blackwell's suspension or when the suspension began. Thursday, Michigan State announced that three football players and one member of the staff were suspended indefinitely from team activities while police investigated a sexual assault claim on campus.

Blackwell is the program's director of college advancement and performance and is heavily involved in the Spartans' recruiting efforts. He also runs the popular Detroit football "Sound Mind, Sound Body" camp.

Blackwell's is the second suspension announced by the athletic department this week. On Monday, gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was suspended indefinitely. She has been mentioned in court documents regarding a separate sexual assault investigation at Michigan State.