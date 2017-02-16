The Michigan State University police department has submitted requests for arrest warrants resulting from its investigation into a sexual assault claim involving three Spartans football players.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office announced in a press release Thursday morning that it expects to receive more evidence from the police department by the end of the day. The release said the office will make a decision about the warrant requests in the "short-term future."

Michigan State suspended three football players and one staff member last week pending the results of the investigation. The three players were evicted from student housing.

The university confirmed that recruiting director Curtis Blackwell was on a paid suspension earlier this week but declined to say whether that suspension was related to the assault investigation. The three players under investigation have not been named.

The athletic department also announced last week that it has hired an independent law firm to review the football program's Title IX compliance in dealing with the alleged assault.