As Alabama head coach Nick Saban works to replace recently departed short-term offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll has emerged as a leading candidate, sources tell ESPN.

It is not known how strong an interest Daboll has in the job, but he is among a handful of candidates to speak with Saban and has been to Tuscaloosa to interview.

Fox Sports first reported that Alabama planned to interview Daboll for the job that opened last week when Sarkisian abruptly left to take over as offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey and current Crimson Tide offensive analyst Mike Locksley are among the other candidates who have spoken with Saban.

Daboll is in his second stint with the Patriots and is coming off his fifth Super Bowl championship with the team. He previously served as an assistant coach with the team from 2000 to '06, then returned in 2013.

Daboll has served as offensive coordinator for both the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, and was Brett Favre's quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets.

He also worked as a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State.

Sarkisian turns 43 next month. He was an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide before he took over as offensive coordinator in the College Football Playoff title game after Lane Kiffin left to become head coach at Florida Atlantic .