Former Miami Hurricanes and New England Patriots cornerback Leonard Myers died Friday morning, the Patriots confirmed. He was 38.

Myers had been battling cancer, according to the Patriots.

A standout with the Hurricanes from 1997 to 2000, Myers was part of the signing class that helped lay the foundation for Miami to win its fifth national championship the year after he left. A sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2001, Myers was part of New England's Super Bowl XXXVI-winning team as a rookie. He had a limited role on that team, having played in only seven games.

"We learned of Leonard's illness when we invited him back to attend our 15th anniversary celebration of the 2001 Super Bowl Championship team," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "No one was more excited to attend than Leonard, nor more disappointed to inform us that he wasn't going to be able to make it back as the December date approached. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Leonard's family, friends and former teammates who are mourning his loss today."

Myers was with the Patriots for two seasons before spending time with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Detroit Lions, as well as the Ottawa Renegades of the CFL.

Miami athletic director Blake James offered his condolences in a tweet.

Thoughts and prayers with Leonard Myers family and friends. So sad to lose a Hurricane at such a young age. Rest in peace. #canesfamily — Blake James (@CanesAllAccess) February 17, 2017

Myers is the third player from the 2000 Miami team to die. Linebacker Chris Campbell was killed in a car accident in 2002, and safety Al Blades died in a car accident in 2003.