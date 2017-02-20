Miami reserve defensive back Cedrick Wright will not return for his sophomore season, the school announced Monday.

"I talked to Cedrick and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else," coach Mark Richt said. "We wish him all the best in his future plans."

As a true freshman in 2016, Wright recorded six tackles playing mostly on special teams. He wasn't listed on Hurricanes' depth chart last season, but Miami loses four defensive backs with starting experience from last season's team.

Wright was suspended for one game in November for a violation of team rules, and was one of seven players who did not travel with Miami to its bowl game for failing to meet program standards.

Wright was a local four-star recruit in the 2016 class, holding a long list of offers that included Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.