Ole Miss officials announced Wednesday that they are self-imposing a one-year bowl ban for the 2017 season after receiving a new NCAA notice of allegations that detailed eight additional allegations of rules violations.

The NCAA has now accused Ole Miss of 21 rules violations by current or former members of its football coaching staff.

Ole Miss had self-imposed a double-digit reduction in scholarships for football in May 2016, as part of its response to an NCAA notice of allegations it received in January 2016.

In a 154-page response to the NCAA, Ole Miss announced that it had self-imposed the loss of 11 total scholarships in football over a four-year period from 2015 to '18, including a reduction of three initial scholarships in each of its next three recruiting classes, which would allow the school to sign a maximum of 22 players in each class.