A New York woman is facing charges after police say she confessed to lying about being raped by two football players from Sacred Heart University, in Connecticut, due to fears a third student would lose romantic interest in her.

Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket, New York, has been charged with falsely reporting an incident and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The 18-year-old Yovino said two football players sexually assaulted her in a bathroom in October during an off-campus party.

The men said it was consensual.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald told WABC-TV that another student informed authorities of explicit text messages among the three. He says one man also recorded some of the incident on his cellphone.

Yovino's lawyer, Mark Sherman, told The Connecticut Post that his client stands by her original story.

