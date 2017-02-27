AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State defensive back Mike Johnson has been suspended from the team following his arrest on a domestic assault charge involving his live-in girlfriend.

A criminal complaint filed by a university police officer says Johnson was arrested early Thursday following an argument with his girlfriend over social media posts and the music each was playing on their phones. Police say the altercation became physical when the two grabbed and damaged the other's cellphone.

Police say the woman told police that Johnson choked her, and officers noted she had a swollen upper lip and bruises to her face and head.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said in a statement that the program has "zero tolerance for domestic violence" and that Johnson has been suspended from all team activities, including practice.