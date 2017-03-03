Help is on the way: Top newcomers to watch this spring

Every team in Mark Schlabach's 2017 Way-Too-Early Top 25 is returning proven talent and key contributors. But whether or not they will live up to their early billing will depend largely on the newcomers who will emerge during spring practices to fill the places of departed starters.

Using those rankings, here is the top newcomer to watch -- incoming recruit, redshirt freshman or transfer -- for every top 25 team.

Replacing Cam Robinson at left tackle has a relatively easy solution: shift everyone's all-freshman tackle Jonah Williams from the right to the left side of the line. What's tricky, though, is what comes next as two of the top candidates to fill in for Williams would be five-star freshman Alex Leatherwood or No. 1-ranked junior college tackle Elliot Baker, both of whom enrolled in January. -- Alex Scarborough

Watch out for redshirt freshman center Baveon Johnson. The Seminoles lose Roderick Johnson on the offensive line and incumbent starter Alec Eberle underwent offseason hip surgery, providing an opening for Johnson, who at 326 pounds weighs significantly more than Eberle and backup Andrew Boselli. There's no guarantee Johnson starts this fall, but he was the No. 1 center nationally in the 2016 class and was No. 29 in the ESPN 300. -- Jared Shanker

The Trojans scored a massive recruiting victory when Marlon Tuipulotu, ESPN's No. 8-ranked defensive tackle, switched his commitment from Washington. It's good timing for USC, which must replace Stevie Tu'ikolovatu at that anchor position and needs to build depth along the line. -- David Lombardi

Any member of the star-studded group of defensive backs who signed and enrolled early could fit the bill, but the confirmation that Kendall Sheffield will be able to take part in spring ball might give him a slight edge. The junior-college transfer, a former five-star Alabama signee, could fill one of the cornerback spots left by the departures of Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley right away. -- Austin Ward

The Nittany Lions won a heated recruiting battle for Lamont Wade's signature and they aren't planning on it taking long for him to contribute in the secondary. James Franklin hasn't settled on where exactly the four-star signee fits in the defensive backfield, but his early enrollment allows some extra time to figure it out. -- Ward

No one knows at this point how the Tigers plan to replace Deshaun Watson. Dabo Swinney said that while veteran Kelly Bryant is the starter heading into spring, the competition is wide open. The most intriguing option this spring is most definitely Hunter Johnson, ESPN's top QB recruit and an early enrollee who plans to compete for the job right away. Sound familiar? It's essentially the same path Watson followed in 2014, though Swinney has said Johnson is further along physically than his departed star. -- David Hale

Receiver Ty Jones is expected to be the Huskies' only early spring enrollee, but he has a chance to become an immediate focal point of the offense because of his size. Washington has been looking to add a tall receiver or two to its arsenal, and Jones' 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame should fit the bill as Jake Browning works to establish his 2017 collection of targets. -- Lombardi

Before signing with the Sooners, Trey Sermon was one of the top running back recruits in the country. As one of a school-record 11 early enrollees in Norman, he'll have a chance to get a jump-start on vying to replace Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine in the Oklahoma backfield. -- Jake Trotter

Some will point to quarterbacks Myles Brennan or Lowell Narcisse, but with LSU's defense losing quite a bit of talent from last year's squad, keep an eye on ESPN 300 athlete JaCoby Stevens, who will play safety for the Tigers. He's already on campus, and people around the program think he could be an absolute stud and a future star at LSU. He'll be needed immediately with the departure of Jamal Adams and Rickey Jefferson at safety. -- Aschoff

LSU transfer Tyron Johnson was one of the top receiver recruits nationally in 2015. He has been turning heads since transferring to Oklahoma State, and could carve out a role in a loaded Cowboy receiving corps. -- Trotter

He hasn't yet beat out Sean White or John Franklin III for the starting job, but that feels like merely a formality for Jarrett Stidham. Get ready for Jeremy Johnson-levels of hype for the former Baylor QB who started three games at the end of the 2015 season, throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions. -- Scarborough

The Badgers haven't often gone the junior college route, but they did so this offseason to land outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. He fills a crucial need, as Wisconsin must replace T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel at arguably their most important defensive positions. Van Ginkel has 13 tackles for loss last year at Iowa Western Community College. -- Brian Bennett

That would be No. 2 OT prospect Isaiah Wilson, who has a chance to see immediate playing time this fall. The 354-pounder won't be on campus until this summer, but a lot is expected from him. With Georgia looking for a left and right tackle, the hope is that Wilson can eventually slide right in on the outside on a line that needs a lot of improvement from last season. -- Aschoff

Wide receiver is one of many question marks this offseason for the Wolverines, who graduated a bushel of valuable seniors and return only five starters. That's why Donovan Peoples-Jones could have an instant impact as a true freshman, especially after enrolling early. The No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 could help fill the shoes of departed wideouts Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson. -- Bennett

The Cardinal don't have any early spring enrollees because their entire recruiting class must wait until summer before arriving on campus. But once fall camp hits, all eyes will be on offensive tackles Foster Sarell and Walker Little. Both will be easy to spot, as they each measure over 6-foot-6. They're two of the top line prospects in the country, and should be able to contribute immediately to a Stanford position group undergoing a youth movement. -- Lombardi

The Miami quarterback competition is wide open headed into spring practice later this month, but Jack Allison is the one worth keeping an eye on. Allison came in as the top player signed in 2016 and redshirted. He will be given every opportunity to win the starting job. And if he does, he could be the key to Miami's championship hopes. -- Adelson

An ESPN 300 prospect in the Class of 2015, WR Carlos Strickland transferred last August from Cal after a redshirt season. He adds intriguing size at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds after recording 1,770 receiving yards in three seasons a starter at Skyline High School in Dallas. -- Mitch Sherman

There's little doubt Louisville needs a ton of help on the offensive line, but that's often a position that requires time to develop. Enter Ronald Rudd, a juco transfer who checks in at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, and is probably the most capable offensive lineman of the five Bobby Petrino signed this year to contribute immediately without much in the way of growing pains. -- Hale

The Buffs must replace eight starters from a defense that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense during conference play. The list includes all three starting defensive linemen. A pair of big-bodied junior college transfers will be thrust into the spotlight here: 350-pound Javier Edwards and 280-pound Chris Mulumba will look to replace that departed talent. -- Lombardi

It is always tough to pinpoint a top newcomer when a staff has completely changed over. Such is the task facing new USF coach Charlie Strong. But with leading receiver Rodney Adams gone, there is little doubt the Bulls need to find a go-to receiver. Watch for DeVontres Dukes, a 6-foot-4, 203-pound redshirt freshman who showed potential during practices last year. -- Adelson

The Cougars have quietly developed a solid offensive line, and they hope that trend continues this spring with the arrival of junior college tackle transfer Robert Valencia. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder starred at the City College of San Francisco and looks polished enough to contribute in Pullman immediately. -- Lombardi

Though he has been a member of the program for a year now, QB Will Grier is by far one of the Big 12's most exciting newcomers. The Florida transfer is ready to get his career back on track by taking over for Skyler Howard as the Mountaineers' starter. He'll have some mighty high expectations to live up to in Morgantown. -- Max Olson

There's already enough hype on freshman QB Sam Ehlinger, but another newcomer to watch is RB Toneil Carter. The early enrollee was Texas' top-ranked signee after flipping from Georgia. Two of Texas' top three returning backs (Chris Warren III and Kirk Johnson) are coming back from season-ending injuries, so the opportunity is there for Carter to help right away. -- Olson

The Broncos graduated three starters from their offensive line, so the transfer of junior college tackle Zach Troughton comes at just the right time. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder brings elite size to the position, and Boise State hopes that he can develop into a stalwart on the next level to keep a productive running game churning. -- Lombardi

A handful of new quarterbacks enter the fold, but the new face that could make the biggest contribution early is safety Devon Hunter. An ESPN 300 recruit, he comes from the coveted 757 area near Virginia Beach and was the top target of the Hokies' 2017 class. It won't be long before Hunter sees the field. -- Shanker