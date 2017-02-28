Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield issued a public apology Tuesday for his arrest in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend.

"I know that I represent the University of Oklahoma on a very large scale, therefore I know better than to bring bad attention and scrutiny to the school and people that I love," he wrote in a Twitter post. "The shame, guilt, and embarrassment I have felt over the past few days and continue to feel is something I would never wish upon anybody."

Mayfield was arrested about 2:29 a.m. Saturday and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing, all misdemeanors.

According to the preliminary police report, Mayfield began to walk away when a police officer asked him to come over. When the officer told him to stop, Mayfield sprinted away, forcing the officer to chase him and tackle him to the ground. The report stated that Mayfield would not place his arms behind his back, despite repeated orders from the officer to do so. Eventually, the officer placed him in handcuffs and took him to a detention facility.

Mayfield faces an April 7 court date.

"Due to the feeling of shame and guilt for misrepresenting our athletics department and specifically my football team, I have found it extremely difficult to be around my teammates the past few days," Mayfield wrote. "I feel as though I have failed them and let them down on many levels, so to all of my coaches and brothers, I am sorry for not being the leader you know I am.

"I know that this adversity is directly caused by my own actions and I have nobody to blame but myself, but I will own up to it, look it in the face, and I will be a better person in the long run."

Mayfield has finished in the top five of the Heisman voting the past two seasons, and broke the FBS season passing efficiency record last year.