COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The head start for Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning has been cut short.

After enrolling early for the Buckeyes to help try to build depth -- and potentially compete for a role with a unit that lost Raekwon McMillan to the NFL draft -- Browning instead is scheduled for shoulder surgery on Tuesday and will miss the rest of spring practice.

The ESPN 300 selection, a prominent member of an Ohio State signing class that ranked No. 2 in the nation, is expected to be cleared in time for some summer workouts and training camp in August.

Ohio State will be without freshman linebacker Baron Browning until summer. Miller Safrit/ESPN

"He reinjured his shoulder," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "I guess he hurt it a little bit in high school. ... He'll be out for a couple months and be full speed for the fall."

Ohio State still appears to be in good shape with a starting group that includes returning starters Chris Worley and Jerome Baker. And with Dante Booker now healthy after missing virtually all of last year following his injury in the season opener, the Buckeyes have veteran experience as they move forward without McMillan.

Browning should be able to return in time to jump back into the competition; he had already received positive reviews that suggested he could potentially make an impact right away as a true freshman. That might still happen by the time the season kicks off Aug. 31 at Indiana, but at least for now Browning's early work will be put on hold.

"I don't want to get into too much detail, because I'm not exactly sure until they get it figured out," Meyer said. "They're saying he'll be 100 percent by June. As of now, he'll play this fall -- because of the way he's been doing [in practice], too."