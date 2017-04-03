Oklahoma and Tennessee have scheduled another home-and-home football series to take place in 2020 and 2024.

The teams will meet Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Oklahoma, and Tennessee will host the Sooners on Sept. 7, 2024. Oklahoma and Tennessee had a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015, as the Sooners claimed both contests. The new agreement doesn't include games in consecutive seasons because of previously scheduled games for both teams, according to Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.

Oklahoma visits Ohio State in September and also has an upcoming home-and-home series with UCLA in 2018 and 2019. Tennessee has neutral-site games with Georgia Tech and West Virginia the next two seasons, as well as a home-and-home series against Pitt in 2021 and 2022.

The two teams have met four teams overall, including in the 1939 Orange Bowl, won by Tennessee, and the 1968 Orange Bowl, won by Oklahoma.