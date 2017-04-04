STILLWATER, Okla. -- There's Baker Mayfield and there's another quarterback in the Sooner State who is 22-6 as a starter.

And among all 4,000-yard passers last season, he threw the fewest interceptions.

Yet as elite as Mason Rudolph has been, the Oklahoma State senior has been overshadowed by his counterpart from Norman.

Mayfield, OU's popular, viral star, hasn't just delivered back-to-back Big 12 titles for the Sooners on the way to a pair of top-five finishes in the Heisman voting, he has also gotten the best of the Cowboys.

And so far, of Rudolph, too.

Mason Rudolph and Oklahoma State should be a preseason top-10 team. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

But with Oklahoma State and Oklahoma each primed to open in the top 10 of the preseason polls, the Cowboys figure to have a shot at Bedlam redemption when Mayfield and the Sooners travel to Stillwater in early November.

Rudolph will have one last opportunity to finally break out of Mayfield's shadow on a national stage.

"We're definitely aware. They're about an hour down the road. That comes with the territory, comes with Bedlam," Rudolph said in an interview with ESPN.com, when asked about facing inevitable comparisons to Mayfield going into Bedlam.

"But I'm a great quarterback and I think I do a lot of things that he can't do. And he scrambles around and shows the athleticism that I can't always do. We're two different players on two different teams in two different situations. All I can do is control myself. I could care less about what he's doing. I'm trying to take care of my business and put my guys in a great position to win. That's all I can do."

Rudolph and Mayfield, who have developed a friendship over the years, have taken very different paths to becoming two of the top quarterbacks in the country.

Mayfield walked on to Texas Tech, won the starting job, then walked on to Oklahoma and won a starting job again.

As a four-star prospect out of South Carolina, Rudolph became enamored with the Cowboys' high-powered spread offense, and signed with Oklahoma State, giving the school its most-prized quarterback recruit in recent history.

While Mayfield was sitting out the 2014 season after transferring from Texas Tech, Rudolph took over the Oklahoma State offense with two games left in the season as a true freshman after Daxx Garman was lost to injury.

The Cowboys quickly discovered they had a special player in Rudolph, who in just his second career start, helped rally Oklahoma State to a stunning overtime victory over the Sooners.

Since that Bedlam stunner, only Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Stanford have more wins than Oklahoma State, among Power 5 programs.

And Rudolph has been the biggest reason why.

He finished seventh in the country last season with 4,091 passing yards, and despite attempting 448 passes, he threw only four interceptions.

Yet despite all the yards and victories, Rudolph hasn't been able to best Mayfield.

Two years ago, the Cowboys and Sooners met in Stillwater with a Big 12 championship and potential playoff berth on the line. Yet the game before, Rudolph suffered a broken foot and could attempt only three passes coming off the bench. As a result, Mayfield and the Sooners cruised to an easy win to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Last season going into another Bedlam showdown that would decide the Big 12 title, Rudolph rolled into Norman at full strength while playing the best ball of his career. Yet on a rain-soaked field, it was Mayfield who shined again, tossing 288 passing yards and three touchdowns. Rudolph, meanwhile, delivered one of the worst performances of his career, completing only 11 of 25 passes for 186 yards and no touchdowns.

Rudolph has had his struggles against rival Oklahoma. Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

"For whatever reason, didn't throw the ball as well that day," said Rudolph, who noted he wished the Cowboys would've "taken a lot more down-the-field shots," despite the rain.

"You've got to be able to finish. I put a lot of that weight on myself. I've got to perform better than I did last year, obviously."

With Rudolph's passing attack grounded, Oklahoma routed the Cowboys again to net another Big 12 title. And adding insult to it afterward, Mayfield revealed he'd worn an undershirt with "back to back" inscribed, as if the result were foregone.

"That's who he is," said Rudolph, who admitted he became aware of the undershirt. "He's a very competitive guy. But that doesn't bother me at all. If we would've beaten them, it wouldn't have been a story. But they got the best of us. They beat us. All power to them."

Despite being rivals on the field, Rudolph and Mayfield have kindled a friendship off it.

Through former Cowboys receiver Austin Hays and former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight, who were high school teammates in San Antonio, Rudolph and Mayfield have gotten to know each other well. That connection has spilled into reunions at the Manning Camps. This week, the two are even slated to shoot a magazine cover together.

"There's no bragging rights, per se," Rudolph said. "We understand it's all on the field."

That doesn't mean Bedlam hasn't been on Rudolph's mind this offseason. One of the main reasons he came back to school for his senior season was to win a Big 12 title.

But to do that, he most likely will have to take down the Sooners.

Which means defeating Mayfield, too.

"No doubt, you've to go through those guys," Rudolph said. "Our whole mantra has been to finish this thing right with a Big 12 title and see where that sets us up for. Bedlam, it's going to be a big part.

"The past two years, coming up short against those guys. ... It just fuels the fire for this season."